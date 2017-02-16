Fujifilm X-T2 gets a camera profile from FilmConvert

FilmConvert continues to create camera profiles for digital filmmakers and in 2017 three new profiles are available, for Sony, Nikon and… Fujifilm.

by Jose Antunes February 16, 2017 News, Post Production, Production

FilmConvert: a camera profile for Fujifilm X-T2

Camera profiles launched by FilmConvert continue to be the result of requests made by users. It’s an interesting list, especially now that a first camera from Fujifilm enters the catalog. It may well be a sign of things to come.

FilmConvert creates camera profiles that can be used as plugins or standalone. The collection, which ProVideo Coalition has mentioned multiple times, covers a whole range of cameras, from ARRI, Black Magic or RED to Canon, DJI, GoPro, Nikon, Panasonic, Sony or even the now defunct Samsung NX1.

FilmConvert’s data packs increase color accuracy for your camera but the company says that if the exact match for a specific model is not available, users “can still use our software and achieve a stunning result. We advise you to have a play with some of the different camera profile packs, especially within the same manufacture.”

Early 2017 the company launched the first of its camera profiles for this year, for the Nikon D750, a full-frame DSLR that has proven to be a reliable workhorse for the all-in-one crowd. The inclusion of a ‘Flat’ camera picture profile, and a mic-in and headphone jack make the D750 a great tool for filmmakers. It can also output 8-bit uncompressed 4:2:2 video over its mini-HDMI port to an external recorder. Now you can tweak results with a profile designed specifically for the camera.

The second camera to receive a profile was the Sony RX100 V, which is a perfect pocket b-cam for getting pick-up footage to match with other Sony cameras, because of the level of control and the inclusion of the SLog2 picture style. Compact cameras are becoming popular options for filmmakers, ays FilmConvert, because “their discreet size and hybrid still/motion abilities are being augmented by larger sensors and greater capacity storage.”

The surprise came this month, with a camera profile for Fujifilm. The software from FilmConvert contains emulation of some of the most famous Fujifilm stocks, including Velvia and Provia, but the camera profile for the Fujifilm X-T2 is something new. The Fujifilm X-T2 is a 4K-capable mirrorless camera with a weather-resistant body design and an essential F-Log flat picture style that can be output to an external recorder.

FilmConvert says that “we’ve profiled just the F-Log picture style for this camera release – Fujifilm has included their own film simulations on the camera which we think look great!” and adds that “the X-T2 has received raves from filmmakers for its image quality, ergonomic layout and broad lens support, and it’s been highly requested by you, the community, so we’re proud to offer the Fujifilm X-T2 camera profile”.

So, there you’ve it, now there is a camera profile from FilmConvert for the Fujifilm X-T2. It’s a sign of things to come and, after all, a good sign: Fujifilm has been a well-known player in the photography and film market for decades, but its cameras were not taking part in the video revolution in recent times. All that seems to be changing with the X-series. The camera profile from FilmConvert confirms the model is a popular choice for filmmaking.


Canon EOS M6: a mirrorless EOS 77D

Jose Antunes

I am a writer and photographer living on the West Coast of Portugal, a place I tend to call the Atlantic Realm. An area of rugged cliffs and sandy beaches overlooking the sea, a coastal area sitting between the Atlantic Ocean waves and hills and forests with some of the most magical palaces, castles and prehistorical sites for you to visit and photograph. Little hamlets, vast fields, inviting you to a contemplative state of mind. That’s where I live, and the landscape surely makes you what you are.

