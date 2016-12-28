One of the highlights from Flanders Scientific at IBC 2016, the DM240 reference LCD monitor is now recognized for its performance and excellent price for a Color Critical Production Monitor.

Introduced in Amesterdam, during IBC 2016, the DM240 received recently an update that introduces HDR preview modes, allowing users to monitor High Dynamic Range signals. The DM240 is the third monitor in a family that also offers the DM170 and the DM250 models, all designed to use where color really matters.

Flanders Scientific CEO Bram Desmet had this to say about the DM240: “Not everyone has the need or budget for our flagship DM250 OLED monitor. From almost day 1 of the DM250’s release in 2015 we have had clients requesting the same DM series features and capabilities in a more affordable LCD based solution. The DM240 meets and exceeds that demand by not only being half the cost of a DM250, but also being the best performing 24 inch LCD monitor we have ever offered. We are happy to see the incredible value of the DM240 recognized by Digital Video.”

NewBay’s Product Innovation Award, launched in 2013, recognizes excellence in manufacturing of products to serve the TV/pro video and radio/online audio industries. Winners are selected by a panel of professional users and evaluation criteria include innovation of concept and design, creative use of technology, price value, and suitability for use in a broadcast TV/pro video or broadcast/online radio environment.

Meanwhile, for those interested in the DM240 monitor, FSI continues its promotion through December 30th. Purchase a new DM240 and DM170 together and save $695. This End of Year DM240 / DM170 Bundle Special deal is also available to European customers.

In addition to sharing FSI’s most advanced features and capabilities the DM170 andDM240 use the same type of panel and backlight technology affording viewers an exceptional degree of consistency in looks and performance. Utilizing the DM170 in production and the DM240 in post, operators can rest assured what is seen while shooting will translate perfectly when viewed in editorial.

