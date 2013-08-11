I am delighted to see that FiLMiC Pro’s palindromic upgrade to version 3.3 finally includes external live audio monitoring via headphones, especially for cases when the renowned sub-US$5 app is used with an iPod Touch or iPhone (which can’t currently work with the DUO-CAPTURE EX field mixer from Roland I recently covered, the way an iPad can). Even when you use an input device with a built-in monitoring output like the DUO-CAPTURE EX with an iPad, direct audio monitoring from the recorder always gives the operator the maximum confidence. FiLMiC Pro version 3.3 also adds wireless monitoring and remote control from another iOS device via a companion app called FiLMiC Remote.

Roland DUO-CAPTURE EX US$199 field audio mixer for iPad

If you missed it previously, here is my first article about the Roland DUO-CAPTURE EX US$199 field audio mixer for iPad.

How to connect a headset with 1/4″ stereo plug while your iPad is mounted inside a Padcaster tripod mount (and more)?

Given the cramped space between the outer edge of an iPad and the inner edge of a Padcaster tripod mount (and more), you may find it difficult to connect the 1/4“ TRS stereo connector of a headset like the Audio Technica BPHS1 broadcast headset w/mic using a conventional solid adapter from female 1/4” to male 3.5 mm. In this case, you’ll be better served with a cable like this difficult to find Sennheiser cable adapter.

How to control FiLMiC Pro remotely

With the new companion app called FiLMiC Remote, you can control the audio/video recording which is happening on one iOS device from another. On this page you'll see a video tutorial, courtesy of the developer.

