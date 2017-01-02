New features for tracking, stabilization, de-warping, dirt mapping and more take the digital film restoration software DRSNova 2.3 to a new level.

DRS Nova is a full suite of automated and manual tools to fix everything from common dust and dirt to catastrophic tears and warps. MTI Film has spent 20 years refining and perfecting the application to include powerful tools that work the way restoration artists want – simply and efficiently.

The new release includes a host of new and enhanced features created in response to requests from restoration professionals worldwide. All are aimed at making such tasks as dust-busting, image stabilization and de-warping faster and easier.

“We listened to people who use the product every day,” said MTI Film Director of Product Development Randy Reck. “This latest release is focused on streamlining routine tasks and making the software more responsive to the way artists work.”

New features of DRS Nova 2.3 include offset tracking for image stabilization. It allows users to track objects even when tracking points move beyond the boundary of the frame. The feature makes it simpler to stabilize shots with camera movement or complex motion. The same functionality will soon also be available for de-warp operations.

Other improvements include:

Mouse magnifier. Pan, zoom in and zoom out via a mouse button.

Mouse preview. View import frames in reveal or clone mode.

Dirt map generator. Generate dirt maps utilizing data from the alpha channel of a film scanner.

Stabilization and de-warp presets. Save used settings and perimeters for routine tasks.

Improved clip import. Import large files faster.

Streamlined management for OpenEXR files.

MTI Film has been the leader in film restoration software for more than 20 years. Its original DRS software, released in 1997, was the industry’s first and revolutionized the process of restoring films through an integrated suite of tools for addressing dust, debris, scratches, mold, warping and a host of other problems quickly and seamlessly. MTI Film software is currently used worldwide by motion picture studios, post production facilities, film archives and others seeking to restore motion pictures, documentaries and other archival material to pristine quality.

In Hollywood, MTI Film operates a full-service post-production facility, providing dailies, editorial, visual effects, color correction and assembly for film, television and commercials.

For more information visit www.mtifilm.com.

