Dell’s presence at CES 2017 relied on the new 8K monitor as the main point of interest, but the company also showed another world’s first with the Dell 27, “overall thinnest monitor” and a slew of other products.

The Dell UltraSharp 32 Ultra HD 8K, reference UP3218K, is not your common desktop monitor. Dell designed it to offer breakthrough realism with the finest details and color-critical performance for a truly transcendent visual experience thanks to Dell PremierColor, which offers 1.07 billion colors and 100 percent Adobe RGB and 100 percent sRGB, and an unprecedented 280 ppi to view most images in native format. Photographers and those in need of working with detailed images will appreciate the space and resolution.

Bert Park, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Dell Software & Peripherals, says “with our new UltraSharp 32 Ultra HD 8K Monitor, we’re pushing the boundaries of innovation to feature four times more content than Ultra HD 4K resolution and 16 times more content than Full HD in addition to 33.2 million pixels of resolution compared to a 5K monitor’s 14 million pixels of resolution. Feast your eyes”.

The new monitor will be available March 23 on Dell.com in the United States starting at $4,999.

Another product deserving extra attention is the Dell 27 Ultrathin Monitor. Earning the distinction of CES 2017 Innovation Awards Honoree and featuring the world’s overall thinnest profile, the new monitor features Quad HD technology and USB Type-C connectivity. The monitor also offers Dell’s HDR feature, which allows you to experience the next generation of entertainment with stunning visuals in high dynamic range, enhancing the experience with exceptionally vivid images, higher clarity with visibly vibrant textures and increased contrast. It should be noted that Dell HDR monitors require HDR10 enabled content from a compatible source like your service provider, a Blu-ray disc or a game. Dell’s HDR feature has been designed with a PC user in mind and supports specifications that are different from existing TV standards for HDR.

The Dell 27 Ultrathin Monitor (S2718D) will be available March 23 on Dell.com in the United States starting at $699.99.

Dell went to Las Vegas with its XPS 13 laptop being part of the list of CES Innovation Award Honorees, but the company had a surprise under its arm. The XPS 13 received 2016 ‘Laptop of the Year’ awards from Wall Street Journal and WIRED (both two years running), Laptop Magazine (two years running), Windows Central, Computer Shopper and Reviewed.com. It’s also received numerous Editors’ Choice awards from PC Mag, Digital Trends and Hot Hardware, to name a few. Now there is a XPS 13 2-in-1 which may be an interesting acquisition for those looking for a HDR ready laptop.

In fact, the XPS 13 2-in-1 features a HDR-ready (high dynamic range) display for incredibly life-like images when watching HDR10 content ( available later this year). The laptop is based on the original XPS 13, but adds more flexibility and improvements making it even thinner, sleeker and fitting it with a 360-degree hinge to enable greater productivity and offer multiple viewing options.

The world’s smallest 13-inch 2-in-1 with battery life up to 15 hours, the XPS 13 2-in-1 offers eye-popping clarity with a gorgeous QHD+ (5.7M pixels) InfinityEdge touch display, a first for a 2-in-1, Windows Hello enabled finger print reader to easily and securely unlock the system with a touch; also comes with an infrared camera to enable Windows Hello at a later date, a business configuration with 7th Gen Intel Core vPro processors and Dell BIOS and manageability software – all backed by Dell’s global services and support.

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is available on Dell.com and at Best Buy in the United States starting at $999. Worldwide availability will follow soon after.

Was This Post Helpful: