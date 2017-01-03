Designed to meet the needs of professionals but also of a new generation of HDR capable game consoles, the new monitor from LG is not alone: the company is also showing the world’s first Chromecast-enabled multimedia monitor.

The availability of HDR content continues to expand, covering a wide range of fields from movie to games. While 3D and Virtual Reality may be niches in the market, HDR seems to be a viable, logical and accessible choice. The enhanced picture quality offered by HDR technology is instantly recognizable to even the most casual user and manufacturers are already pushing this promising technology to its fullest potential. With professional-grade picture quality and exceptionally vibrant colors, HDR compatible monitors will appeal to creative professionals, gamers, and anyone else that takes image quality seriously.

To stay one step ahead of the – expected – rapid proliferation of HDR content, LG’s 32-inch UHD 4K monitor (model 32UD99) with 3840 x 2160 pixels supports the HDR10 standard, which delivers enhanced brightness levels and a wide color gamut image. Compatibility with the HDR10 standard increases the monitor’s peak brightness, enabling users to edit movies and photographs much more comfortably.

In addition, the 32UD99 is equipped with an IPS panel and displays over 95 percent of the DCI-P3 color space, making it ideal for media content creators of all expertise who will appreciate features such as True Color Pro for color reproduction accuracy unmatched in the industry. With the recent introduction of a new generation of HDR capable game consoles, the 32UD99 is well-equipped to meet the increasing demands of players world over as HDR gaming becomes the new standard in home entertainment.

Along with its elegant profile, the 32UD99 is meant to turns heads even when powered off, says LG. More interesting, though is the presence of the new USB Type-C port, which minimizes the number of unsightly cables while its borderless edges and slim ArcLine stand complete its refined image. Requiring only a single cable to stream images to a 4K display, charge a connected laptop and execute data transfers simultaneously, the 32UD99 is able to reduce cable clutter, which adds to its streamlined appearance. And the monitor’s built-in speakers pack a punch with LG’s Rich Bass technology for a full-bodied audio experience.

At CES 2017, LG will also be showcasing the 34-inch 21:9 UltraWide Mobile+ Monitor (model 34UM79M). The 34UM79M is the world’s first Chromecast-enabled multimedia monitor, allowing users to seamlessly stream their favorite movies, music, games and more from mobile devices directly to the monitor. And LG’s UltraWide monitor allows owners to simultaneously multitask between the PC and the mobile device using a single screen. Similarly, the Dual Controller Plus feature allows users to control both a PC and a smartphone/tablet via a single keyboard and mouse. What’s more, the LG Mobile+ Monitor application allows for the control of many of the monitor’s settings such as input, volume, aspect ratio, PBP/PIP, etc. remotely and conveniently.

Also on display in Las Vegas alongside LG’s UltraFine 5K and 4K displays will be LG’s 34-inch 21:9 UltraWide gaming monitor (model 34UC99), equipped with AMD FreeSync technology, 1ms Motion Blur Reduction, Dynamic Action Sync, Black Stabilizer and other features to maximize the PC gaming experience.

“To maintain our market leadership, LG engineers work tirelessly to incorporate emerging technologies and trends into our newest monitors,” said Brian Kwon, president of the LG Home Entertainment Company. “From high-resolution displays compatible with HDR technology to UltraWide monitors optimized for multitasking and gaming, LG is committed to delivering the most innovative, premium monitors in the industry today.”

Visitors to CES can see LG’s newest advanced monitors for themselves in the Las Vegas Convention Center Booth #11100, Central Hall.

