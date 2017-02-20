Along with a new flagship interchangeable lens LCOS projector, the REALiS WUX6500 Pro AV LCOS Projector, Canon introduced two new DLP models and a new lens for the DLP range.

Canon’s new top of the line model within the LCOS family is the REALiS WUX6500, designed to include all of the same features as its predecessors, the Canon REALiS WUX6000 and REALiS WUX6010 Pro AV LCOS projectors. The new model, though, offers a higher level of brightness (6500 Lumens), combined with native WUXGA resolution (1920 x 1200) and Canon’s LCOS (Liquid Crystal on Silicon) technology with AISYS-enhancement to help reproduce images with incredible detail and color accuracy.

The REALiS WUX6500 can be outfitted to match a variety of installation environments and applications as it is compatible with a choice of five optional high-resolution genuine Canon projection lenses ranging from ultra wide angle to ultra long focus zoom.

The REALiS WUX6500 projector offers versatile connectivity with HDMI, DVI-I and other communication interfaces, and includes a built-in HDBaseT receiver to help reduce complex wiring by allowing uncompressed HD video, audio and control signals to be transmitted over one single Ethernet cable.

To help optimize image reproduction based on the environment/application and type of content, the REALiS WUX6500 Projector also features a suite of advanced image adjustments including 6-Axis Color Adjustment, Dynamic Gamma, Memory Color Correction and Motion Blur Reduction. Furthermore, a Picture-by-Picture feature enables two high-quality images from two digital inputs (via DVI and HDMI) to be projected simultaneously side-by-side in one letterboxed image.

New DLP models

Balancing image quality and versatility, the compact LV-HD420 and LV-X420 Projectors offer native Full HD (1920 x 1080) and XGA (1024 x 768) resolutions respectively, as well as 4200 Lumens and a high-contrast ratio (8,000:1 for the LV-HD420 and 10,000:1 for the LV-X420), all in an approximate 7 lb. compact body. Both models include the BrilliantColor system and a range of image quality adjustments, the capability to display 3D content via a DLP-Link System and include a built-in high-powered 10W speaker. For simplified installation and maintenance both models include dual HDMI inputs with MHL support and are filter-free.

Wide zoom lens

Compatible with the existing LX-MU800Z Laser and LX-MU700 DLP Projectors, the Wide Zoom Lens LX-IL08WZ provides a throw ratio of 1.07 – 1.61:1 and a 0-50 percent vertical and ±10 percent horizontal lens shift. The LX-IL08WZ joins seven other lenses in the line-up, providing enhanced flexibility to support various installations and applications ranging from large auditoriums, to boardrooms and classrooms, to museums and galleries where projector placement may be limited due to space restrictions.

“Thanks to Canon’s expansion of its diverse line-up of projectors, we are able to offer customers a range of products engineered to meet high standards from XGA and Full HD lamp DLP models all the way up to our flagship 4K laser LCOS model,” said Yuichi Ishizuka, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “This investment in our REALiS LCOS Projector series, and the DLP Projector and Lens series showcases the company’s continued commitment to providing professionals from a wide range of industries with high-quality projection products they can trust to help bring their content to life.”

The REALiS WUX6500 Pro AV LCOS Projector and the REALiS WUX6500 D Pro AV LCOS Projector have a suggested list price of $6,249 and $6,879, respectively, and both are scheduled to be in March 2017. The LV-HD420 and LV-X420 DLP projectors have suggested list prices of $1,699 and $1,099, respectively, and both are scheduled to be available in May 2017. The Wide Zoom Lens LX-IL08WZ has a suggested list price of $4,499 and is scheduled to be available in March 2017.

