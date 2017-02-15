Full HD video with similar specs to the new DSLRs announced, DSLR-like dials and control, and better usability for those after things like exposure compensation adjustments are features of the new EOS M6.

Designed, as Canon indicates, “with the advanced enthusiast photographer in mind”, the latest addition to its EOS M series, the Canon EOS M6 features an in-camera five-axis digital image stabilization to help reduce camera shake when shooting videos. When shooting with a compatible lens featuring IS the EOS M6 will leverage both the optical IS in the lens as well as the in-camera digital IS through a Combination IS system, to help deliver tremendously smooth videos.

Featuring a three-inch touch screen that tilts approximately 180 degrees up and 45 degrees down for easy use when surfing the menus, composing an image, viewing images and videos or even taking a selfie, the camera accepts, as an option, a high performance External Electronic View Finder – the EVF-DC2, with approximately 2.36 million dots.The optional Electronic View Finder EVF-DC2 is both smaller and lighter than the previous model.

“The new Canon EOS M6 Camera and optional EVF-DC2 are ideal for expert and advanced amateur photographers looking for an easy, take-anywhere camera as well as a great choice for passionate image creators wanting to step-up to produce high-quality images and videos that are easily shareable,” said Yuichi Ishizuka, president and COO, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “It is with great passion that Canon continues to deliver variety to image makers across all skill levels and professional needs.”

As mentioned above, the design of buttons and dials has been improved from the previous model with separate controls on top of the camera body for mode and exposure compensation plus the controller wheel on the back to cycle through menus and additional in-camera features professional photographers are used to accessing.

Connectivity is very important to today’s photographers and the EOS M6 delivers built-in Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth capability that can maintain a smooth constant connection with compatible smartphones or tablets when using the Canon Camera Connect App.

Compatible with EF, EF-S (using an adapter) and EF-M Lenses and select EOS system accessories, the EOS M6 is scheduled to be available in both black and silver in April 2017, for an estimated retail price of $779.99 for the body only. It will also be sold as part of body-and-lens kits with EF-M 15-45mm/F3.5-6.3 IS STM zoom kit lens with an estimated retail price of $899.99, and with the EF-M 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM lens for an estimated retail price of $1,279.99.

