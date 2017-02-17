Canon’s C700 cine camera is now shipping, and Canon (who makes it), Koerner (who rents it), and Professional Video (who sells it) are throwing a couple of parties for it in the Pacific Northwest.

Professional Video’s email invitation says:

“Join Canon, Koerner Camera Systems & Professional Video for an open house on Tuesday Feb. 21st from 2:00 PM to 6:30 PM in the new Koerner Portland facility and Thursday Feb. 23 from 2:00 PM to 6:30 PM at their Seattle facility as we show off Canon’s cinema camera and lens line up. The new amazing C700 will be front and center so come by and check it out!”

Koerner’s separate email says the PDX event runs until 7:00, not 6:30.

This is a great opportunity to get some hands-on time with Canon’s latest gear, and meet other local production folks in a calm and friendly setting. In PDX, it’s also a chance to see Koerner’s new digs: a bright, open, airy space, of which Koerner is rightfully proud.

When and Where

2:00 to 6:30 (or 7:00) pm:

Tuesday the 21st at 2828 SE 14th Ave, Portland, OR 97202

Thursday the 23rd at 101 Nickerson Suite B 500, Seattle, WA 98109

Disclosure: There’s no material relationship between me and Canon, Koerner, or Professional Video and I’ve not received any compensation for posting this. However, it’s a chance to republish Professional Video’s amusing logo: Salmon C700, anyone?

