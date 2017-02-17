C700 in PNW: PDX Tuesday, SEA Thursday

See the Canon C700 up close in Portland on the 21st or Seattle on the 23rd

by Adam Wilt February 17, 2017 Production

Canon’s C700 cine camera is now shipping, and Canon (who makes it), Koerner (who rents it), and Professional Video (who sells it) are throwing a couple of parties for it in the Pacific Northwest.

Canon C700 cinema camera

 

Professional Video’s email invitation says:

Canon, Koerner, and ProVideo logos“Join Canon, Koerner Camera Systems & Professional Video for an open house on Tuesday Feb. 21st from 2:00 PM to 6:30 PM in the new Koerner Portland facility and Thursday Feb. 23 from 2:00 PM to 6:30 PM at their Seattle facility as we show off Canon’s cinema camera and lens line up. The new amazing C700 will be front and center so come by and check it out!”

Koerner’s separate email says the PDX event runs until 7:00, not 6:30.

This is a great opportunity to get some hands-on time with Canon’s latest gear, and meet other local production folks in a calm and friendly setting. In PDX, it’s also a chance to see Koerner’s new digs: a bright, open, airy space, of which Koerner is rightfully proud.

When and Where

2:00 to 6:30 (or 7:00) pm:

  • Tuesday the 21st at 2828 SE 14th Ave, Portland, OR 97202
  • Thursday the 23rd at 101 Nickerson Suite B 500, Seattle, WA 98109

Disclosure: There’s no material relationship between me and Canon, Koerner, or Professional Video and I’ve not received any compensation for posting this. However, it’s a chance to republish Professional Video’s amusing logo: Salmon C700, anyone?


Adam Wilt

Adam Wilt has been working off and on in film and video for the past thirty years, while paying the bills writing software for animation, automation, broadcast graphics, and real-time control for companies including Abekas, Pinnacle, Omneon, CBS, and ABC. Since 1997 his website, adamwilt.com, has been a popular reference for information on the DV formats. He reviewed cameras for DV Magazine and started its “Technical Difficulties” column, and taught classes and led panels at NAB, IBC, and DV Expo. He co-authored the book, “Optimizing Your Final Cut Pro System”, part of the Apple Pro Training series. He currently writes for ProVideoCoalition.com and DVInfo.net, and creates iPhone apps like Cine Meter II and Wi-Fi WFM.

