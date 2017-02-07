Fair warning: If you are here to get a full, top-to-bottom review of the Blackmagic Ursa Mini 4.6k camera, I’m afraid you’ll be a bit disappointed. I’ll get into that a little bit, but in reality I’m more inclined to examine a specific use-case scenario of the Ursa Mini with an accessory – the B4 lens adapter.

First, let’s define our terms. What is a B4 lens? Specifically, it is a lens most commonly mounted to electronic news gathering (ENG) video cameras, usually working with 2/3” imaging chips. It is also a zoom lens, with varying degrees of wide-angle and close-up capability. As a TV photographer for the last 35 years, I have become intimately familiar with the workings of both the B4 lens and the cameras they attach to. On the other hand, the Ursa Mini 4.6k camera features a Super 35-sized chip, which is far larger than 2/3”.

(Side note: In case you were wondering, it is the size of the imaging chip – in conjunction with properly-paired lenses – that makes ultra-short depth of field possible. Of course, there are other factors involved, including the F-stop your lens is operating at, but as a rule of thumb: Larger the chip, shorter the DOF. )

The beauty of the B4 ENG lens is simply this: It is “parfocal,” which means that – when properly adjusted – you can zoom the lens from the wide end to the zoom end and stay in sharp focus every millimeter of the way. In my experience, very few if any DSLR lenses offer anything close to this functionality. I was recently on a shoot with a Canon C100 and a zoom lens, and I had a sudden epiphany – the reason you see so many DSLR shooters racking their focus in the middle of shots is because they have to – they zoomed in or out and the focus went soft. Canon, Fujinon and others have recently brought ENG-style large-format lenses to market, but with the exception of the around-$6000-with-handgrip Canon CNE 18-80mm, their prices are north of $20,000 – some over $70,000.

So, why have I come to this particular place? I have to figure that a lot (if not the majority) of today’s DSLR shooters have never used a camera with a B4 lens on it. If your production is in any kind of a hurry – and believe me, at any TV station, you are always in a hurry – the idea of carrying several limited focal range lenses and constantly swapping them out is just not practical in any way, not to mention that quite often you are a one-man band. These days, I’m thrilled to have an audio person with me, and I can count on one hand the times I’ve had a focus puller, and never a lens wrangler. But even at that, there is no doubt that the future is coming, and incredibly capable camera bodies cost a mere pittance of what a camera cost as recently as ten years ago. Is there a bridge for the B4 lens owner to make great HD pictures today, have the ergonomics and flexibility a true shoulder-mount camera offers, and have a path to the 4K future?

You can say a lot of things about Blackmagic Designs, but one word that will always crop up is “imaginative.” The make a wide range of products, some great, some OK, but they do seem to be always striving to fill a need. I will confess that I was very disappointed when they announced several cameras, including the Ursa, Ursa Mini, and Studio Camera, all featuring chipsets that could not natively take advantage of the thousands of B4 lenses that are out in the field.

Well, at least in the case of the Ursa Mini, they have addressed that problem with the B4 Lens Adapter.