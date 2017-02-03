Slow motion returns to the Big Game this year, but Sony cameras will cover the game at varying frame rates, so no detail is left out in the end.

As in years past, Sony professional cameras and production equipment will be supporting the big game this Sunday in and around NRG Stadium in Houston. Sony HD and 4K cameras and production technology will be used during the pre-game, the game, half time, and post-game, as well as for the international feed.

The Sony cameras will be deployed from and by rental companies, mobile trucks and systems including Fletcher, Skycam, VER, F&F Productions and Game Creek. This year, for the first time, six of Sony’s HDC-P43 4K/HD system cameras will be used to follow the action, but will capture everything in slow motion, including one at 3x HD.

The HDC-P43’s real 4K imagers capture at four times the resolution of HD. In HD shooting, this can be used to achieve extreme high-speed image capture at a maximum of 479.52/400fps with the optional software upgrade. The frame rates of 59.94/50, 119.88/100 and 179.82/150fps are available as standard. In 4K shooting, a maximum of 119.88/100fps can be achieved.

The real-time full digital process is applied to each frame even at high-frame rates in the BPU-4000/4500, producing the same quality in the images as at the normal speed. Captured images can be recorded to the PWS-4400 or the PWS-4500 4K/HD multi-port AV storage unit for super slow motion replay.

After a prototype was successfully used at the 2016 game, two of Sony’s HDC-4800 4K 8x ultra high frame rate camera systems will be capturing the action, alongside the PWS-4500 4K live production server. The HDC-4800 offers ultra slow motion and allows to capture the dynamic excitement of live sports in 4K ultra high frame rate. The HDC-4800 can also capture content in HDR (High Dynamic Range) bringing new levels of impact and realism to live sports footage. A new Super 35mm CMOS sensor and advanced optical system of the HDC-4800 support the next-generation ITU-R BT.2020 color gamut. And the large Super 35mm CMOS sensor lets the HDC-4800 take full advantage of PL mount lenses, while supporting 2/3″ B4 lenses via an optional adapter.

In addition to the cameras mentioned above, a number of Sony’s flagship HDC-4300 4K/HD system cameras will be used at varying frame rates and positions throughout the venue, as well as numerous HDC series system cameras.

The HDC-4300 offers, for the first time, one camera platform that is all you need to handle 4K, HD and super slow motion – an important element to generate maximum returns on today’s production budgets. The HDC-4300 integrates seamlessly with HD infrastructures and accessories as well as the world’s most advanced 4K live production workflows. Optional software upgrades let you add HD 8x super slow motion and 4K image capture to standard HD outputs. All the flexibility and control you demand are right there in a single high-performance platform.

These and other cameras will be “watching” everything that happens during the Big Game 2017, both inside and outside the stadium.

Was This Post Helpful: