Featuring the world’s first USB-C Docking Station on a monitor, the PD2710QC is a 27-inch QHD (2560×1440) IPS LED display that delivers 100% sRGB color accuracy and wide viewing angle performance.

BenQ states this is a monitor designed for designers, but the specifications do suggest this new display may interest different professionals. In fact, the PD2710QC offers certified professional grade color and image performance. The company claims the monitor covers 100% of sRGB and Rec. 709, meaning it can generate precise and accurate colors, augmented by its IPS panel structure that guarantees consistent color performance across its wide viewing angles.

In addition, PD2710QC’s consistent, precise color quality is certified by Technicolor to meet strict standards for color accuracy used in Hollywood and throughout the media and entertainment industries. The monitor’s custom CAD/CAM, Animation, and Darkroom modes accentuate display output characteristics to optimize the viewing experience to each specialized application.

“Designed for designers, PD2710QC is engineered to make professional inspiration come alive,” said Conway Lee, President of BenQ Corporation. “Innovations such as USB-C technology, Technicolor performance, and pioneering eye-care are crafted into its beautifully simple form to inspire creativity and productivity.”

Following what is to become a trend, the PD2710QC enables laptop charging, data transfer, Internet connection, audio and video transmission through just one USB-C cable. Simultaneously delivering up to 61 watts of power to a laptop or mobile device, PD2710QC’s single 5Gbps SuperSpeed USB-C connection powers its integrated hub featuring multiple audio, video, network, and USB ports in addition to uncompressed 2K QHD video quality.

Assuring designers’ eye comfort and vision health during work sessions, PD2710QC’s features flicker-free technology that, adds BenQ, “can effectively eliminate flicker-induced eyestrain”, and its dedicated low blue light mode can filter harmful blue light to prevent eye fatigue and vision damage.

Progressively designed with edge-to-edge visuals with minimal bezels on all sides, PD2710QC’s space gray metal architecture is also VESA wall mountable, features integrated speakers, and supports both HDMI and DisplayPort.

The PD2710QC joins the family of Photography and Designer monitors from BenQ, where the reference until now was the PD2700Q, a monitor very similar in terms of specifications, and one that received an Editor Recommended Award from Tom’s Hardware due to its good relation quality/price. The new monitor, which introduces the Technicolor certification, seems to aim a bit higher in terms of specs, although there is, yet, no indication of price.

