AVerMedia will be present at the ISE 2017, held at RAI Amsterdam from February 7 to 10, to present its latest products offering multi-display streaming technology with professional grade quality.

The company will showcase its 4K HEVC encode and stream video solutions for multiscreen content delivery, focusing on the real time performance of live streaming technology. AVerMedia live encoders can ingest up to 4K content and simultaneously encode it into HEVC and H.264 streams, turning a single capture source into multiple output streams for a multitude of devices. The company says it offers the best broadcasting solutions, which can be utilized in a wide spectrum of scenarios, such as digital signage, live events and corporate training.

The latest release of AVerMedia products offer features and functionality in 4K HEVC encode and stream solutions containing superior codecs, excellent quality, multi-screen streaming and video processing functions to provide the best video streaming experience. AVerMedia’s new intuitive management web UI with its remote monitoring functions allow system integrators to remotely access, manage and schedule transcoding tasks.

Prior to the announcement of its presence at the 2017 Integrated Systems Europe exhibit, in Amsterdam, AVerMedia Technologies had announced support for NewTek’s NDI, a software-driven live production IP workflow over Ethernet. Joining the industry’s largest IP ecosystem with hundreds of NDI-ready commercial products and the rapidly expanding number of companies enabling IP-based customer workflows, AVerMedia’s NDI-ready products allow them to be recognized and communicate with other NDI-readied applications and devices connected to the Ethernet network.

NewTek’s royalty free NDI technology allows video and audio sources to be shared bi-directionally across a network, eliminating the need for costly direct connections, expensive cable runs, and infrastructure upgrades while utilizing every IP video source on the network instantly.

Gone are the days of bandwidth and hardware restrictions for 4K video streaming. Coupling NDI with AVerMedia’s 4K PCIe capture card, live 4K video can be accessed flawlessly over the network while the IP-based workflow simplifies the creation and distribution of high quality media production. The advantages of AVerMedia SDK incorporating NDI means network users accessing the 4K stream also gain AVerMedia 4K capture card’s video processing functionalities such as resolution scaling, de-interlacing and color-space conversion.

NDI can help build an efficient live video production IP workflow infrastructure over an Ethernet network. With AVerMedia NDI-ready products, users can produce, integrate and manage multiple 4K streams on-the-fly. Without negating current SDI solutions, producers may utilize their GbE Ethernet network and transform their facility into an IP video production studio.

“Software-driven IP workflows are quickly becoming ubiquitous in video production,” said Michael Kornet, executive vice president of Business Development for NewTek. “NDI-enabled devices like the CE511-HN 4K Capture card exponentially increase the video sources available for live production creating efficiencies and opportunities for customers that did not previously exist. NDI is the most widely adopted IP technology on the market, epitomized by the millions of customers with access to it today.”

AVerMedia is also supporting NDI version 2.0, the recently updated software development kit (SDK) from NewTek. The NDI SDK is royalty free for any company looking to establish IP workflows within their organization, or in commercial products and applications they deliver. Building on the widely adopted and ground-breaking NDI announced at IBC 2015, NewTek’s NDI version 2 adds higher performance, resolution independence, 16-bit per channel support for the highest precision color of any IP standard, 16 channels of floating point audio, improved cross subnet support, integrated fail-safe support, network-based re-routing support, and more.

The company also announced the launch of the AVerCaster HEVC RS9280, a Quad Link 3G-SDI professional capture, encoding and streaming solution for 4K HEVC video.

According to the information provided by Avermedia, “as well as extremely versatile encoding and streaming capabilities, the RS9280 features extensive built-in video and audio processing features. As a cost effective solution for IPTV and OTT services providing live broadcasting of TV and 4K video to a wide audience over existing network infrastructure, the RS9280 keeps managerial costs to a minimum without sacrificing video quality, extendibility and durability.”

This and other products and technologies from AverMedia will be on show at the ISE 2017, in Amsterdam. The Integrated Systems Europe, often referred to as ISE, is the largest AV systems integration show in the world. The annual four-day event, which takes place at the Amsterdam RAI every February, is organized and run by Integrated Systems Events. Integrated Systems Events is a joint venture between InfoComm International and CEDIA – the two leading industry associations for the global audiovisual industry.

Since the first Integrated Systems Europe in 2004, the event has grown year-on-year. In 2016, the show had more than 1,100 exhibitors (with countless new product launches) and over 65,000 visitors to the RAI. ISE 2017 will feature over 3,000 square metres of additional show-floor exhibition space compared to ISE 2016. It will also welcome 135 new exhibitors.

