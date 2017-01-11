ART OF THE SHOT: Christian Sebaldt, ASC

In 2010, Christian Sebaldt, ASC, won a Primetime EMMY and an ASC nomination for his work on “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.” Sebaldt was the Director of Photography for “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” from 2008 – 2015 amassing 74 episodes shot and oversaw the transition from shooting CSI on film to digital. More recently you could see his camera work on the TV show “Rush Hour.” When it comes to feature films Sebaldt has compiled 35 credits along with many music videos, network promos, TV movies, and documentaries. Shooting over 100 episodes of Prime-Time TV will sharpen a cinematographer’s mind and I think, and hope, Sebaldt’s learned wisdom will be useful for us to share. One of those things was mixing and matching Arri cameras to the smaller Blackmagic cameras.

HALLETT: Let’s dive in. What black magic equipment do you use?

SEBALDT: Blackmagic was kind enough to let me have a 4K and 2.5K production camera for the Warner Bros series Rush Hour. Which we shot in Los Angeles. I used them in many different ways. We had a lot of action fight scenes. I would either just grab one hand-held with a nice wide lens and capture the actors fighting. We also did car shots where we mounted our two Alexas, which were our main cameras, in addition to the 4K and 2.5K camera for coverage of the driver and passenger all at the same time. So we would get side angles, as well as front angles with all four cameras which saved us a lot of time. We also had a car action scene in the parking garage, where either a stunt man or one of our actors was tied to the hood of the car going really fast. So we mounted the Blackmagic’s because they’re fairly light and not that big.

HALLETT: How important is camera selection when you start a project?

SEBALDT: It is always important because all of the production money goes through the lens. The actors you hire, the sets, production, wardrobe, location choices go through the lens and it needs to captured by a camera that reflects what the project’s quality level is supposed to be. What I like to do is start with a really good quality camera because we can always degrade the image later. If it needs to be more grainy, noisy, or contrasty we can deal with that in post. So I like to start with a decent camera. What helps me personally as a DP is to start with camera equipment that I’m familiar with and know how it reacts in moody, under lit, contrasty shots. If I know the cameras then I know how to work fast, because I know what I’m going to get.

HALLETT: Blackmagic has been building cameras for nearly 4 or 5 years now do you think they’ll eventually make a camera that you’ll choose as your main camera for a project?

SEBALDT: I don’t see why not. Blackmagic is getting better and better. One of the key advantages is their cameras are very small and light. Since everybody wants to work faster, be more mobile, be able to do more hand-held, or to put a high-quality camera on a Movi rig. That is the direction we all need to go in. So I think Blackmagic is certainly going in the right direction. The quality of the camera is so amazing.

HALLETT: If you were to predict what you hope to see in a new camera from them, what would it be?

SEBALDT: It is basically what everyone is trying to achieve. Smaller, increased quality, bigger range, as well as a higher capture format. Now, of course, there is competition with Panavision with the 8K. Everybody wants to use a camera with a higher quality but not gain weight. Everybody wants to shed weight and that’s the tricky part for everybody. But I believe Blackmagic is heading in the right direction.

HALLETT: When did you make the switch to mostly shooting digital instead of shooting film?

SEBALDT: To be honest, I haven’t shot film for many years now, simply because the projects that I’ve been on recently for television just all go digital, because it seems easier and cost effective to working with digital cameras. But also, there are advantages, at least in the television world, shooting digitally. For example, if I have a very long lens shot that’s very difficult for the first AC, for the focus puller, well maybe I’ll go from four hundred to eight hundred or sixteen hundred ASA to give him or her one or two more stops instead of wasting another three takes with the actors and everybody. I’ll just change the ASA real quick I don’t need to push the film in the lab by one or two stops, and creating extra costs for the production, you know I just do it in seconds. That’s one of the many advantages. The other advantage that I really like is that I can on the fly set the kelvin on the camera so if I look at the monitor and I’m thinking “wow this would be nice if this was colder” and so I just, you know, set the kelvin on the camera toward more tungsten, maybe if I’m on daylight maybe I’ll go to four thousand degrees and I get a little cooler image. I can change those things very, very easily and very quickly and I think digital has those advantages and unfortunately most directors don’t like to cut any more, they want to just keep everybody’s attention and not break that by saying cut and then everybody’s doing something else, so people keep rolling and to a certain extent if you start right away then it helps everybody remain focused. So I think there are few advantages to going digital, at least on a television show.

HALLETT: Do you change the way you light with digital or is it pretty much the same?

SEBALDT: On CSI, which I came in season eight and stayed until sixteen, when I came in many DPs before me had set the look of the show and when we switched to digital on that show, from one episode to another basically, nobody wanted to change the lighting and the lighting equipment and style and the look of the show so we basically lit exactly the same way we did before and were able to achieve the exact same look in post, it was no different, nobody even noticed that we switched. On another project where I’m not locked into any style that other people have set before me, we certainly use smaller lights, I use more LED lighting that can be dimmed down if I need a smaller output and so I do light differently, you know, the backlights are probably not as hot because the cameras react to them more than film did and so, I do light smaller and I think quicker with digital cameras.

HALLETT: Does it allow you to be a little more creative in your shooting process?

SEBALDT: I don’t think it effects my creativity in any way but I think it effects the speed at which we can work. We can just get more shots in a day with smaller lighting equipment, you know, because the producers want to only get so many lighting technicians and grips as we absolutely have to have and so if you have lighter equipment, you know, and that’s not just lighting equipment but everything else as well, we can work faster and maybe with a smaller crew just move and get more shots for the edit and make a better product.

HALLETT: Who succeeds, in your mind, at filmmaking? Television making?

SEBALDT: I think you have to be very, very well prepared and I’m not saying you have to have all the answers, but by the time you arrive on the set you must know exactly what the scene is about, where in the story you are, you must have thought about how to approach the scene, you know, hopefully you were able, if it’s on location, to scout that and think about it in advance, hopefully, you know where the sun is at what time so you can choose backlight or sidelight or whatever you prefer. I think the person that succeeds in this pretty tough business is the one that works the hardest, you know, puts the most effort into every detail of a project especially prep, I think prep is the most important thing about cinematographer’s work because if you have thought about it in advance you have all kinds of options if one doesn’t work and you can be creative because you’ve thought about it, you’re ready to go, you’re prepared, you know what equipment you’re going to use to achieve something and make it interesting. I think prep and hard work is essential for somebody to succeed in our business.

HALLETT: How do you balance the lifestyle of being away on shoots or long days with having a family?

SEBALDT: I’ve adjusted. I used to shoot feature films and be in Luxemburg and Montreal and you know Europe and here and there, now since we have an almost eleven-year-old boy, I went and switched to television and was fortunate enough to have nine years of work in Los Angeles where we live. And, I know that’s not going to continue, at least not easily, I made a conscious switch to go from feature films to LA-based television shows and that helped our family, we all benefitted from that, you know, I’ve been home almost every night and I think my next project will take me to Canada for three or four months, but I think you can try to find the location of where you want to work and push for that and dream that and somehow make it happen.

HALLETT: Do you miss doing features or does television more than whet your appetite?

SEBALDT: I miss shooting feature films because you’re telling one big story over a long period and a lot of detail is given to many things in a feature film that you can’t necessarily afford on a TV series, simply because you don’t have a week for a scene, you have a day. So I do miss it, but television is getting so strong, the images, the scenes, the writing it’s just getting more and more incredible every year. So it’s not a bad thing to be in TV because of the quality level that’s going up every year, but just telling a long story that’s a ninety-minute storyline is pretty exciting so at some point I’ll try to go back into features.

HALLETT: Are there any types of genres you prefer over others?

SEBALDT: Not really, I like funny stuff just as much as I do like dark stuff and I’ve shot a whole bunch of dark movies that are creepy and scary and have a lot of action but, I just shot a pilot for Disney which was with kids and comedy and music and that was fantastic, you know, we had so much fun on the set and as long as the project is a good project as long as the script is good, the acting is good, it’s very exciting to be in the business. It doesn’t really matter what exactly it is as long as it’s a really good project. You know, and hopefully, it gets seen by people, you don’t want to work on something that nobody will ever see. That is always a little distressing.

HALLETT: What would you suggest to those starting out and how to succeed on a level you’ve succeeded on?

SEBALDT: If you’re starting out in my business as a cinematographer just shoot as much as you can. I mean it doesn’t matter if it’s a music video or a low budget local commercial or a friend’s short just shoot anything you can. Just gain experience and learn to see how to craft a shot, where do I put the sun? Or we don’t want to shoot at that location because the sun’s going to be in the wrong place so pick another location, figure out what different lenses do. I think just shoot, shoot, shoot, shoot, shoot then build a reel and try as hard as you can. I know finances get in the way so pick projects that are decent, that are good, that get seen and propel your career forward in some way and also pick projects if you can where you learn something. If you’re just doing the same thing over and over again then you’re making a lateral movement and you’re not going to get far. If you’re taking something that is going to be hard, is going to be a real challenge I think that’s good for everybody’s mind and for their careers and also gives you personal satisfaction if you’re doing something that’s not easy to do.

HALLETT: Would you suggest if someone wants to take their career further to move to LA or New York or Vancouver?

SEBALDT: Oh I don’t think so, no. I think there’s work to be found in many, many different places in the United States and in other countries. I think if you’re in the boondocks, in the woods, then you probably have to get a little closer to a bigger city where stuff is happening. I think in a small town in middle America you can make a good film and to a certain extent if you just chase where the big productions are you’re going to face amazing competition as well. They’re going to end up in LA or Atlanta and suddenly there are so many people trying to do the same thing you’re doing, then I don’t know if that’s beneficial. If you can find work in other areas that are decent, that is good, that’s solid, I think you have a chance to get a career going or advancing a career there as well.

HALLETT: What about education? Did you go to film school?

SEBALDT: I did not, no. I ended up with a training program in Munich at the Bavaria studios. At that time there was a lab. We went through the lab. We went through the visual effects department. I was there for two years and that was more of a hands-on training. Then in between things there I would go and work as an AC for TV or documentaries, industrials, and so I did the total hands on thing. That’s the exciting thing about this business. There are no set rules. You don’t have to follow a certain educational path to get somewhere. All the people I’ve talked to had different careers some of them started as the loader and then worked their way up to AC and then operator and spent years and years and years and then finally they became DPs and they have a solid background because they, as assistants and operators worked with some really good DPs and learned from them on how to approach things. That’s a valid way of getting to a DP level. then there are some guys who never AC’d for anybody, they were working on TV and documentaries and just started shooting and figured things out along the way. I don’t know if there’s anything you have to do to be in the playing field, you just, whatever path works for you and also works for you based on where you’re coming from. If you grow up in a Hollywood family where your grandfather was already in the business and you’re going to be in the business too you follow one path. If you’re starting out for the first time then you follow a different path so I think all valid, all good.

HALLETT: If there is any genre you would like to shoot what would it be?

SEBALDT: I would like to shoot a Western.

HALLETT: Why is that?

SEBALDT: I think you’re just in a world that is not part of ours. First of all, you’re probably in visually stunning locations. I live in LA in the middle of a city so I look out the window and it’s all buildings and I think setting a dramatic story in the desert with the mountains, that’s just exciting and also there has been so many wonderful directors who have crafted such amazing visuals. If you can agree that copying is not a bad thing, I mean, I would love to get some big wide lenses and shoot in an extreme widescreen format and just go out there point the camera and have it glide right across the dirt and then find the hoofs of a horse and then boom up and end up on a close up of a really, really, bad guy with a big old black coat and a black hat, so I think it’s just exciting, I think you have a lot of freedom there to create something that’s visually interesting.

HALLETT: When it comes to this job what really excites you? I’ll give you an example. To me, having new gear excites me and helps me find more enthusiasm on the job, what is that for you?

SEBALDT: I get the best satisfaction out of the fact that you throw a bunch of people all together and from all different backgrounds and there’s a script that’s our guideline, that brought us together, that guides us towards a common goal and so you have all these people and some of them you don’t even meet. There are often costume people doing wonderful work behind the scenes that I don’t get to meet. There are often art department people that are painting for us that are constructing that are building things that I don’t get to meet, but in the end we’re on the set with the actors and everybody has an idea of what this project should be and must be and you have people whose approach is from a completely different direction and you’re making one wonderful product that comes out of somebody’s head. That somebody crafted on paper and with everybody focusing their energy you make a film or a commercial or a TV episode. I find that unbelievably exciting and very rewarding. You know, when I see the product at the end I’m thinking “this is so incredible.” Then editorial and sound effects and music and everything is coming together and we crafted a wonderful product that we’re all proud of and yet it’s so many people that are all contributing and that includes transportation and so many departments and everybody delivered and that’s what I find exciting.

HALLETT: Is there anything I’m forgetting?

SEBALDT: I like what I do. I mean there are a lot of cinematographers who want to direct. I happen to be not one of them because I feel I co-direct I contribute and help the directors do their work as best as they can and I just love what I do. I love reading a script and seeing images in my head which I hopefully can then translate and make happen or I’m on the set and I think “I was completely wrong, we’re doing something completely different and it’s really, really good.” I love what I do and that keeps me going, motivates me, and I get paid for what I love doing and I feed my family and we can own a house. I think that’s the trick to anybody’s personal satisfaction is having a job that they actually like where somebody pays them to do what they really enjoy.

HALLETT: Is there anything else I’m forgetting that you’d like the mention?

SEBALDT: Not really, my advice would be to try to surround yourself with people that you like, because it’s a pretty hard business. Often we work long hours or we have to drive really far or its really, really hard or it’s brutally cold so surround yourself with people so you have a choice, that has the same goal as you, that enjoy being on the set and crafting something really cool because that makes life much, much easier. I’ve been trying as much as possible to hire certain guys that I just like who work hard and enjoy what they are doing and support me and save me. Often I do make mistakes or I pick the wrong equipment and they come to me and say “Hey there’s another thing that would work better, that would be faster, it’s less expensive and it’s more sophisticated” and I’m going “Yeah, thanks man let’s do that, let’s get that” or my crew often finds equipment that’s brand new that I never heard of where they are saying “we should try that out to see if it makes life easier on the set” and so, find people that you like being with and that, especially for a DP, that save your butt.

