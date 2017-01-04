2017 ACE EDDIE nominations announced

With Links to interviews with the editors

by Steve Hullfish January 04, 2017 Post Production

Art of the Cut congratulates all of the nominees. Many of the nominees have done interviews with Art of the Cut. If you want to see what it took to land in this prestigious group of storytellers, check out the links in the list.

Also, J.J. Abrams will be celebrated as Filmmaker of the Year.

Abrams’ longtime editing collaborators, Maryann Brandon and Mary Jo Markey were interviewed by AOTC for Star Wars: The Force Awakens. There will be an upcoming interview with the editors of Westworld, on which he is a producer. Those editors also had a hand in Lost and Fringe, which he also produced. His Star Trek Beyond editors were interviewed here. His Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation editor was interviewed here.

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC)

Arrival, Joe Walker, ACE

Hacksaw Ridge, John Gilbert, ACE

Hell or High Water, Jake Roberts – (Roberts’ AOTC interview was for “Brooklyn”)

Manchester by the Sea, Jennifer Lame  (This interview is completed and is coming soon.)

Moonlight, Nat Sanders, Joi McMillon

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY)

Deadpool. Julian Clarke, ACE (also another “Deadpool” interview with Vashi Nedomansky)

Hail, Caesar!, Roderick Jaynes  (A fictional editor representing the Coen Brothers)

The Jungle Book, Mark Livolsi, ACE

La La Land, Tom Cross, ACE

The Lobster, Yorgos Mavropsaridis

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Kubo and the Two Strings, Christopher Murrie, ACE

Moana, Jeff Draheim, ACE

Zootopia, Fabienne Rawley & Jeremy Milton

 

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

13th, Spencer Averick

Amanda Knox, Matthew Hamachek

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years, Paul Crowder

O.J.: Made in America, Bret Granato, Maya Mumma & Ben Sozanski

Weiner, Eli B. Despres

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (TELEVISION)

The Choice 2016, Steve Audette, ACE (Interviewed about a different documentary)

Everything is Copy, Bob Eisenhart, ACE

We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World, Oliver Lief

BEST EDITED HALF-HOUR SERIES

Silicon Valley: “The Uptick”, Brian Merken, ACE

Veep: “Morning After”, Steven Rasch, ACE

Veep: “Mother”, Shawn Paper

Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut and Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill – Better Call Saul _ Season 2, Gallery- Photo Credit: Ben Leuner/AMC

BEST EDITED ONE-HOUR SERIES – COMMERCIAL

Better Call Saul: “Fifi”, Skip Macdonald, ACE

Better Call Saul: “Klick”, Skip Macdonald, ACE & Curtis Thurber

Better Call Saul: “Nailed”, Kelley Dixon, ACE & Chris McCaleb

Mr. Robot: “eps2.4m4ster-s1ave.aes”, Philip Harrison

This is Us: “Pilot”, David L. Bertman, ACE

BEST EDITED ONE-HOUR SERIES – NON-COMMERCIAL

The Crown: “Assassins”, Yan Miles, ACE

Game of Thrones: “Battle of the Bastards”, Tim Porter, ACE

Stranger Things: “Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers”, Dean Zimmerman

Stranger Things: “Chapter Seven: The Bathtub”, Kevin D. Ross

Westworld: “The Original”, Stephen Semel, ACE & Marc Jozefowicz      (Coming Soon)

BEST EDITED MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE (NON-THEATRICAL)

All the Way, Carol Littleton, ACE

The Night Of: “The Beach”, Jay Cassidy, ACE

The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story “Marcia, Marcia, Marcia”, Adam Penn, Stewart Schill, ACE & C. Chi-yoon Chung

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: “Manila”, Hunter Gross, ACE

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Senegal, Mustafa Bhagat

Deadliest Catch: “Fire at Sea: Part 2”, Josh Earl, ACE & Alexander Rubinow, ACE

 

 


