Art of the Cut congratulates all of the nominees. Many of the nominees have done interviews with Art of the Cut. If you want to see what it took to land in this prestigious group of storytellers, check out the links in the list.
Also, J.J. Abrams will be celebrated as Filmmaker of the Year.
Abrams’ longtime editing collaborators, Maryann Brandon and Mary Jo Markey were interviewed by AOTC for Star Wars: The Force Awakens. There will be an upcoming interview with the editors of Westworld, on which he is a producer. Those editors also had a hand in Lost and Fringe, which he also produced. His Star Trek Beyond editors were interviewed here. His Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation editor was interviewed here.
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC)
Hacksaw Ridge, John Gilbert, ACE
Hell or High Water, Jake Roberts – (Roberts’ AOTC interview was for “Brooklyn”)
Manchester by the Sea, Jennifer Lame (This interview is completed and is coming soon.)
Moonlight, Nat Sanders, Joi McMillon
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY)
Deadpool. Julian Clarke, ACE (also another “Deadpool” interview with Vashi Nedomansky)
Hail, Caesar!, Roderick Jaynes (A fictional editor representing the Coen Brothers)
The Jungle Book, Mark Livolsi, ACE
The Lobster, Yorgos Mavropsaridis
BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Kubo and the Two Strings, Christopher Murrie, ACE
Moana, Jeff Draheim, ACE
Zootopia, Fabienne Rawley & Jeremy Milton
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
13th, Spencer Averick
Amanda Knox, Matthew Hamachek
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years, Paul Crowder
O.J.: Made in America, Bret Granato, Maya Mumma & Ben Sozanski
Weiner, Eli B. Despres
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (TELEVISION)
The Choice 2016, Steve Audette, ACE (Interviewed about a different documentary)
Everything is Copy, Bob Eisenhart, ACE
We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World, Oliver Lief
BEST EDITED HALF-HOUR SERIES
Silicon Valley: “The Uptick”, Brian Merken, ACE
Veep: “Morning After”, Steven Rasch, ACE
Veep: “Mother”, Shawn Paper
BEST EDITED ONE-HOUR SERIES – COMMERCIAL
Better Call Saul: “Fifi”, Skip Macdonald, ACE
Better Call Saul: “Klick”, Skip Macdonald, ACE & Curtis Thurber
Better Call Saul: “Nailed”, Kelley Dixon, ACE & Chris McCaleb
Mr. Robot: “eps2.4m4ster-s1ave.aes”, Philip Harrison
This is Us: “Pilot”, David L. Bertman, ACE
BEST EDITED ONE-HOUR SERIES – NON-COMMERCIAL
The Crown: “Assassins”, Yan Miles, ACE
Game of Thrones: “Battle of the Bastards”, Tim Porter, ACE
Stranger Things: “Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers”, Dean Zimmerman
Stranger Things: “Chapter Seven: The Bathtub”, Kevin D. Ross
Westworld: “The Original”, Stephen Semel, ACE & Marc Jozefowicz (Coming Soon)
BEST EDITED MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE (NON-THEATRICAL)
All the Way, Carol Littleton, ACE
The Night Of: “The Beach”, Jay Cassidy, ACE
The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story “Marcia, Marcia, Marcia”, Adam Penn, Stewart Schill, ACE & C. Chi-yoon Chung
BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: “Manila”, Hunter Gross, ACE
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Senegal, Mustafa Bhagat
Deadliest Catch: “Fire at Sea: Part 2”, Josh Earl, ACE & Alexander Rubinow, ACE